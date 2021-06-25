Go to the main site
    Almaty to build new hospitals

    25 June 2021, 14:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «A new building for the admission department with a surgery block for the children’s emergency care centre and a social emergency station will be built in the city of Almaty this year,» Almaty Mayor Bakhytzhan Sagintayev told the press briefing.

    Besides, a cancer centre and a palliative care centre with AIDS centre will be constructed as part of the medical cluster. Notably, four family outpatient clinics for 200 appointments each will be built within the walkable environment concept.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Almaty Construction Regions Healthcare
