Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

Almaty to build new hospitals

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
25 June 2021, 14:50
Almaty to build new hospitals

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «A new building for the admission department with a surgery block for the children’s emergency care centre and a social emergency station will be built in the city of Almaty this year,» Almaty Mayor Bakhytzhan Sagintayev told the press briefing.

Besides, a cancer centre and a palliative care centre with AIDS centre will be constructed as part of the medical cluster. Notably, four family outpatient clinics for 200 appointments each will be built within the walkable environment concept.


Almaty   Construction    Regions   Healthcare  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital