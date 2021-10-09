Almaty to build 90 schools over next 4 years

ALMATY. KAZINFORM «Eight new secondary schools for 12,600 pupils will be built in Almaty,» deputy head of the education department of the city Kairat Zhumanov told a briefing.

He also noted that 1,000 educational facilities should be constructed across Kazakhstan by 2025 pursuant to the President’s task outlined in his Address to the Nation.

«Almaty city plans to build 90 schools by 2025. Construction of eight state schools for 12,600 pupils is underway. Five of them will be completed by 2022. One of them is being built in Alatau district, the second in Kalkaman 2 in Nauryzbai district and another one in Turksib district.

Besides, construction of 17 new buildings in the territory of several city schools to welcome 8,263 schoolchildren more has started. The works will finish at the close of November. As a result, more than 16,000 new seats will appear by the end of this year.