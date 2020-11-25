Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    Almaty to build 38 dorms by 2022

    25 November 2020, 14:02

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Almaty city affiliate of the Jas Otan youth wing of Nur Otan Party monitored the quality of construction of new dormitories in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

    As of today one of the problems of the Almaty youth is the lack of dormitories. Within Five Social Initiatives one of the key tasks is to build new modern buildings up to the world standards that will provide all conditions for learning and living.

    It is planned to build 38 dormitories at 25 universities for 16,000 students by the end of 2022. 4 dormitories for 1,377 students were already built.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty Education Construction
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev meets with CEO of Eni Claudio Descalzi
    Germany's industrial output rebounds in April
    Kyzylorda rgn provides up to KZT38bn to imporve roads
    Semey to commission over 140 apartment buildings
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
    5 President Tokayev arrives in Abai region