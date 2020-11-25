Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

Almaty to build 38 dorms by 2022

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
25 November 2020, 14:02
Almaty to build 38 dorms by 2022

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Almaty city affiliate of the Jas Otan youth wing of Nur Otan Party monitored the quality of construction of new dormitories in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

As of today one of the problems of the Almaty youth is the lack of dormitories. Within Five Social Initiatives one of the key tasks is to build new modern buildings up to the world standards that will provide all conditions for learning and living.

photo

It is planned to build 38 dormitories at 25 universities for 16,000 students by the end of 2022. 4 dormitories for 1,377 students were already built.

photo


Almaty   Education    Construction   
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires