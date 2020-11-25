Almaty to build 38 dorms by 2022

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Almaty city affiliate of the Jas Otan youth wing of Nur Otan Party monitored the quality of construction of new dormitories in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

As of today one of the problems of the Almaty youth is the lack of dormitories. Within Five Social Initiatives one of the key tasks is to build new modern buildings up to the world standards that will provide all conditions for learning and living.

It is planned to build 38 dormitories at 25 universities for 16,000 students by the end of 2022. 4 dormitories for 1,377 students were already built.