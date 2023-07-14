Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 443.99 eur/kzt 497.8

    rub/kzt 4.89 cny/kzt 61.88
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Almaty to build 2 new outpatients’ clinics

    14 July 2023, 10:42

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM A new 300-bed building with an operating unit of the pediatric emergency centre will open this October in Bostandyk district of Almaty city, Kazinform cites the city akimat’s press service.

    Mayor Yerbolat Dossayev announced it at the meeting with the residents.

    The authorities plan to build and repair six healthcare facilities to reduce the burden on the city's medical facilities. Two new outpatients' clinics for 500 appointments and a new 500-bed building of the city clinical hospital will be built in the city. Construction will start next year.

    Earlier a new 40-bed maternity unit and a clinic opened their doors this June.

    Yesterday mayor met with the residents to debate infrastructure, transport, and construction issues.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty Construction Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Young mother of 5 welcomes triplets
    Over 50 measles cases reported in Kostanay region
    1st measles cases imported from Türkiye and Russia – Kazakh Health Minister
    7,000 tuberculosis cases recorded in Kazakhstan every year
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan, Jordan discuss cooperation in renewable energy
    2 Astana suffers devastating defeat in Croatia in UEFA Champions League
    3 Burning Quran is impermissible provocation – Tokayev
    4 N Kazakhstan to overhaul 49 education facilities in 2023
    5 Unsteady weather persists in Kazakhstan Jul 26