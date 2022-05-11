Go to the main site
    Almaty to brace for rain in next 3 days

    11 May 2022, 21:09

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Mets forecast heavy rain at night on May 12 in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Precipitation is expected in the next 24 hours. Heavy rain is forecast at night. Temperature is to stand at +12, +14 degrees Celsius at night and +20,+22 degrees Celsius at daytime. Gusty wind is to reach 15-20mps during thunderstorms,» reads a statement of the National Met Office Kazhydromet office in Almaty.

    The city is to expect brief rain, thunderstorms, and 15mps wind on May 13-14. Temperature is stands at 23-25 degrees Celsius on May 13, and 21 degrees Celsius on May 14.

    The Emergency Situations Department of Almaty warned of heavy rain and thunderstorms to batter the city on May 12. The citizens are recommended not to leave buildings and premises needlessly , park vehicles under trees.

    Thunderstorms, hail, and heavy rain are to hit the mountains in Almaty city. Northwesterly wind is to reach 23-28mps during thunderstorms. Tourists are warned to avoid trips to mountains.

    The city was hit by heavy rainfall today afternoon as a result of which the streets, backyards, and basements were flooded.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

