Almaty to brace for heavy rainfalls

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Heavy rains are expected to fall today in the mountains in Almaty with thunderstorms and hail predicted locally. Wind gusting up to 15 m/s is set to sweep through locally, the emergency situations department informs.

Mets also issued a storm alert for the city of Almaty. Rain, thunderstorms and high wind are forecast to batter the city today.