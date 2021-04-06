Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    Almaty to begin mass COVID-19 vaccination starting from April 9

    6 April 2021, 19:39

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Mass COVID-19 vaccination is set to begin on April 9 in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The city has received another 34,900 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, which are now administered to priority groups, including law enforcement officers, teachers, health workers, social workers who work with disabled.

    According to Laura Myrzagali, Spokesperson of the Health Office of Almaty city, Head of the Telemedicine Center, Almaty city is to roll out mass COVID-19 vaccinations starting from April 9, with the deployment of 250 vaccination sites, including large facilities, trade houses, and the Palace of the Republic. The issue of COVID-19 vaccination appointments at clinics is under discussion.

    The COVID-19 vaccination drive is underway in the city, with 28,713 so far received the vaccine.

    Earlier it was reported that COVID-19 vaccinations would be limited for several days in Almaty city before arrival of a new batch of the vaccine.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Japan's fertility rate drops for 7th straight year in 2022
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region