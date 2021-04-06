Almaty to begin mass COVID-19 vaccination starting from April 9

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Mass COVID-19 vaccination is set to begin on April 9 in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The city has received another 34,900 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, which are now administered to priority groups, including law enforcement officers, teachers, health workers, social workers who work with disabled.

According to Laura Myrzagali, Spokesperson of the Health Office of Almaty city, Head of the Telemedicine Center, Almaty city is to roll out mass COVID-19 vaccinations starting from April 9, with the deployment of 250 vaccination sites, including large facilities, trade houses, and the Palace of the Republic. The issue of COVID-19 vaccination appointments at clinics is under discussion.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive is underway in the city, with 28,713 so far received the vaccine.

Earlier it was reported that COVID-19 vaccinations would be limited for several days in Almaty city before arrival of a new batch of the vaccine.