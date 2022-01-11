Almaty to be restored, become even more beautiful, says President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assured Almaty residents their city will be fully restored following the January disturbances, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the session of the Majilis, lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, on Tuesday, the Head of State emphasized that the attempts at coup d’etat, attempts at the territorial integrity of the country have failed.

«As a single nation, together we’ve defended Almaty city and other regional centers. They will be restored as soon as possible and become even more beautiful,» said President Tokayev, adding that it is his personal responsibility and the responsibility of the Government.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also expressed profound sympathy to residents of the cities that had become the target of the terrorists.

Recall that on Tuesday President Tokayev took part in the session of the Majilis to put forward the candidature of new Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and declare sweeping changes in socioeconomic sector of the country.



