Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Almaty to be restored, become even more beautiful, says President

    11 January 2022, 16:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assured Almaty residents their city will be fully restored following the January disturbances, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing the session of the Majilis, lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, on Tuesday, the Head of State emphasized that the attempts at coup d’etat, attempts at the territorial integrity of the country have failed.

    «As a single nation, together we’ve defended Almaty city and other regional centers. They will be restored as soon as possible and become even more beautiful,» said President Tokayev, adding that it is his personal responsibility and the responsibility of the Government.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also expressed profound sympathy to residents of the cities that had become the target of the terrorists.

    Recall that on Tuesday President Tokayev took part in the session of the Majilis to put forward the candidature of new Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and declare sweeping changes in socioeconomic sector of the country.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Huawei Vice President on unique value of Huawei Cloud for Central Asian market
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays