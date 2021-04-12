Go to the main site
    Almaty students help doctors vaccinate population

    12 April 2021, 17:51

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Students of medical universities of Almaty city help doctors vaccinate population against COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

    More than 1,700 health workers work at the vaccination rooms. Last year volunteers, namely students of medical universities, medical colleges, interns, residents, bachelors and teaching staff started training. More than 700 students were taught how to administer COVID-19 vaccine. They work at vaccination rooms at shopping malls under the guidance of skilled doctors and nurses, representative of the public healthcare department Svetlana Sultangaziyeva told a briefing.

    The sanitary and epidemiological control department reported a surge in coronavirus cases. Above 6,000 were vaccinated in the city in the last 24 hours. 610 new cases were reported in Almaty over the past day. As of today the city remains in the high COVID-19 risk red zone.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty
