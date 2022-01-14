Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almaty stiffens COVID-19 quarantine restrictions

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
14 January 2022, 12:38
ALMATY. KAZINFORM Chief sanitary doctor of Almaty Karlygash Abdizhabbarova signed a new decree as the situation deteriorated in the city and Omicron spread fears, Kazinform reports.

The decree bans any mass events outdoors as well as indoors, including family gatherings, except for commemorative meetings of no more than 30 people in the facilities that take part in the Ashyq project.

Wearing of masks, social distancing and using of sanitizers are compulsory in public places outdoors.

If tested positive for COVID-19 (status Red and Yellow) people should self-isolate for 14 weeks.

Besides, people with status Green are only allowed to enter recreational centres, fitness centres, saunas, swimming pools.

Concert halls, theatres, circuses, philharmonic halls also suspended their operations.

The decree bans any mass prayers in the mosques, churches, cathedrals and synagogues, etc.

As earlier reported, 10,418 new cases were reported in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours.


