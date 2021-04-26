Almaty starts administering QazVac COVID-19 vaccine

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The rollout of the Kazakh QazVac COVID-19 vaccine has begun in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Almaty city has received today 6,000 doses of the Kazakh QazVac COVID-19 vaccine allowing for immunization of 3,000 people. The city’s clinics have been given 100 doses of the vaccine each.

According to Zukhra Umarova, chief doctor of No.4 city clinic of Almaty, the vaccine has so far been administered to nine people, with three more to be vaccinated.

She said that the citizens can now choose between the two vaccines – the Russian one and the domestic one, adding that the QazVac vaccine also requires two doses, with 21 days between the doses, which contain the same strain.

Notably, around 10 thousand people have received COVID-19 vaccines at No.4 city clinic of Almaty.



