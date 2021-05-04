Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almaty-Sharjah air service to resume soon

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
4 May 2021, 16:16
ALMATY. KAZINFORM In accordance with the decision of the Intergovernmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread in the territory of Kazakhstan as of April 23, it is allowed to resume regular air service between the cities of Almaty and Sharjah since May 1, 2021.

Flights are set to be performed three times a week, the press service of the Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry reports.

Air Arabia will fly three times a week on (3rd, 5th and 7th days) on А-320/321 starting from May 21 this year. All the sanitary and epidemiological requirements will be strictly observed on board.


