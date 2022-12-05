Go to the main site
    Almaty sees slight rise in weekly coronavirus cases

    5 December 2022, 17:14

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The coronavirus situation is deemed to be stable in Almaty city, deputy head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of the city Assel Kalykova said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The city has been in the «green» zone for COVID-19, she added.

    Over the past week, the city has seen a 1.2% rise in COVID-19 cases, reporting 187 infections. There were 155 cases in the previous seven days. Occupancy of COVID-19 beds stands at 9.2 per 100 thousand people or 6% of the total 450 beds deployed.

    Most of the cases have been reported in people aged 20-39 – 46.5% of all cases. 40-59-year-olds accounted for 22%, and people over 60 – 16% of the cases.

    Infants at the age of one were responsible for 6.4%, those under 14 – 4.3%, and young people aged 15-19 – 6.9% of the infections.

    It was recommended getting vaccines after six months have passed, avoiding crowded places or wearing masks, observing social distancing and hygiene.

    The city has reported a total of 257,522 cases of coronavirus infection since the beginning of the pandemic.

