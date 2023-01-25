Go to the main site
    Almaty sees over 13 thou SARS cases over past week

    25 January 2023, 18:10

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty city observes a seasonal upswing in SARS cases with 13,804 cases reported in the past week, Assel Kalykova, deputy head of the sanitary epidemiological control department of the city, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Kalykova, of the 13,804, 8,860 have been reported in children. The city has seen 343,417 SARS cases since the beginning of the epidemic season.

    «Laboratory monitoring revealed three types of seasonal flu virus, including two type A and type B flu viruses, circulate in Almaty. The first flu cases were recorded early October 2022. Non-flu SARS viruses such as PCV, rhinovirus, bocavirus, and seasonal coronavirus are also in circulation,» said deputy head of the sanitary epidemiological control department of Almaty.

    The city has also posted 240 flu cases, including 119 type B, three А/H3N2, and 118 А/H1N1-09 flu cases. Last year, there were only 51 А/H3N2 influenza cases.

    She went on to remind that last year 210 thousand doses of Grippol Plus trivalent flu vaccine were purchased for vaccination of persons at high risk. There have been no reported cases among those vaccinated, she added.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

