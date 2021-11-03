Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almaty sees drop in number of COVID-19 patients at infectious facilities

Kudrenok Tatyana
3 November 2021, 18:44
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Over 800 COVID-19 patients are treated at the infectious facilities of Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the city’s health office, 166 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection were registered in Almaty on November 2. Of those, nine cases were symptomless. 129 COVID-19 patients made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus and were discharged from infectious facilities, while 104 people were hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.

Presently, 888 COVID-19 patients, including 27 children, are treated at the infectious facilities of Almaty city. 99 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units.

In the past day, 1,386 people were inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines. The second component was administered to 2,254 people. Starting from 1 February 2021 the first component of anti-COVID vaccines was administered to 997,872 people in Almaty city. 932,720 people were fully immunized against the coronavirus infection. Of 932,720, 120,644 people are aged 60 or more.

It bears to remind that Almaty city has reported 145 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day.


