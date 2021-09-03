Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almaty sees drop in COVID-19 cases – chief medical officer

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
3 September 2021, 16:16
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty city has been observing decrease in cases of the coronavirus infection, Head of the city’s Health Office, Chief Medical Officer Zhandarbek Bekshin said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Bekshin, there has been decrease in COVID-19 cases over the last week. If previously there were 1,600 daily infections, now the figure stands at 1,200-1,300, dropping by 350. There has also been decline in ambulance visits, which, according to the chief medical officer, demonstrates decrease in COVID-19 cases.

In his words, Almaty citizens aged from 20 to 39 account for 35% of COVID-19 infections, those aged 40-59 – 49%, and persons over 60 – 23%.

Notably, Almaty city is to ease the COVID-19 restrictions starting September 4.


