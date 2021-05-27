Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    Almaty sees COVID-19 situation stabilization - chief medical officer

    27 May 2021, 12:12

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Stabilization of the COVID-19 situation with a downward trend in COVID-19 cases has been reported in Almaty city over the past week, Zhandarbek Bekshin, Head of the Sanitary Epidemiological Control Department, Chief Medical Officer of the city, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Addressing a briefing, Chief Medical Officer of Almaty city Zhandarbek Bekshin said that 290 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the city in the past 24 hours. According to him, the daily growth in COVID-19 cases has fallen 3fold to 0.4% from 1.2% in early May. The COVID-19 incidence rate has been down 7.7% over the past week, dropping from 160.0 to 147.6.

    He also noted that there has been a 10% drop in symptomatic cases by the end of May, whereas the number of asymptomatic cases has risen to 12%.

    «Stabilization of the COVID-19 situation with a decrease in COVID-19 cases from 700 in April to 290-300 in the past days has been observed in Almaty city,» said Bekshin.

    Nevertheless, the city is still facing an intense COVID-19 situation as mutations make up 84% of new COVID-19 cases. Almaty city is in the «red zone» for COVID-19.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    ‘Baiterek’ Holding’s role in development of SDGs in Kazakhstan discussed at Astana Int’l Forum
    Huawei Vice President on unique value of Huawei Cloud for Central Asian market
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region