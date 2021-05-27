Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almaty sees COVID-19 situation stabilization - chief medical officer

Adlet Seilkhanov
27 May 2021, 12:12
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Stabilization of the COVID-19 situation with a downward trend in COVID-19 cases has been reported in Almaty city over the past week, Zhandarbek Bekshin, Head of the Sanitary Epidemiological Control Department, Chief Medical Officer of the city, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing a briefing, Chief Medical Officer of Almaty city Zhandarbek Bekshin said that 290 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the city in the past 24 hours. According to him, the daily growth in COVID-19 cases has fallen 3fold to 0.4% from 1.2% in early May. The COVID-19 incidence rate has been down 7.7% over the past week, dropping from 160.0 to 147.6.

He also noted that there has been a 10% drop in symptomatic cases by the end of May, whereas the number of asymptomatic cases has risen to 12%.

«Stabilization of the COVID-19 situation with a decrease in COVID-19 cases from 700 in April to 290-300 in the past days has been observed in Almaty city,» said Bekshin.

Nevertheless, the city is still facing an intense COVID-19 situation as mutations make up 84% of new COVID-19 cases. Almaty city is in the «red zone» for COVID-19.


