Almaty sees 2fold drop in COVID-19 cases in June

Adlet Seilkhanov
17 June 2021, 13:16
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – COVID-19 cases have halved in Almaty city in June, Zhandarbek Bekshin, head of the city’s sanitary epidemiological control department, chief medical officer, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The city has reported 112 fresh COVID-19 cases over the past day.

While addressing a briefing, Bekshin recalled the importance of vaccinations against COVID-19 as well as the observation of sanitary requirement.

Since June 12 Almaty city has been in the «green zone». COVID-19 cases have halved since early June. The daily COVID-19 growth stands at 0.1%.

The city’s COVID-19 tally has totaled 71,820, of which over 53 thousand have been reported since 2021 began.

The city’s chief medical officer said that there has been steady decrease in the COVID-19 incidence from 64.7 to 39.8 per 100 thousand people in the last seven days with the R number standing at 0.79.

He added that a new order of the chief medical officer will take force on June 19, which envisions relaxation of some restrictions for business.


