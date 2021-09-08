Almaty schools hold open classes on 30th independence anniv

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Free and open classes themed «Achievements over the years of independence» to mark the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence took place at all schools of Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At gymnasium No.140 named after Mukagali Makatayev the schoolchildren were familiarized with the stages of gaining independence, development of the independent State and the role of First President Nursultan Nazarbayev in the formation of the country that is in its path toward successful development.

According to Saniya Tileubai, the school’s director, such classes promote patriotism among schoolchildren further contributing to their formation as individuals.

A meeting on the same topic took place at the Asfendiyarov Kazakh National medical University both online and offline. It was opened by the University’s vice rector Ubaidilla Datkhayev.

«Independence gave huge opportunities for the University’s students. Today, the world’s leading professors give their lectures at the University, and the students can get education abroad. Young scholars can gain experience abroad and successfully apply it in our country,» he said.

According to him, such meetings encourage students to reach new heights, to study better.

In her speech PhD, Prof Zhanna Mazhitova noted the importance of independence for the country.