Almaty, Samarkand resume direct flights

ALMATY. KAZINFROM Kazakhstan’s Almaty and Uzbekistan’s Samarkand cities resume direct flights, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

This is done as part of expanding flight geography and increasing the number of international flights beginning from March 18.

FlyArystan will operate the flights twice a week on its A-320 planes.

According to the Ministry, the resumption of this international route is called to contribute to the further development of the trade-economic, cultural, and tourist relations between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.