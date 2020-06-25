Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almaty's public transport services to purchase 150 new buses

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
25 June 2020, 16:00
ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Public transport services of Almaty city will be replenished with 167 new buses by the end of the year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the city administration, in 2019, the city's public transport services' rolling stock purchased 450 buses - 260 by the public fleets and 190 by private fleets - including 260 gas-powered buses, 180 diesel buses, and 10 electrical buses.

This year 167 new buses will be purchased, of which by public fleets 120 gas-powered buses and by private fleets 40 diesel as well as 7 electrical buses.

The city administration also said 14 new bus lines, including 6 city lines and 8 suburban lines, had been launched last year. While, this year 7 new bus lines - 2 city and 5 suburban lines - have been launched.

The 172km trolleybus line reconstruction in underway which costs the city 10 billion tenge. It is said to be finished by 2021. There are also plans to install 210 new standardized bus stops, of which 10 will be installed at the expense of investors and 200 will be financed from the budget.


Almaty   Transport  
