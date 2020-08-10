Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Abai 175 Years

    Almaty’s drive-in cinema to screen films about Abai

    10 August 2020, 12:48

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Outdoor screenings of two biographical films about Kazakh poet Abai will be shown at the drive-in cinema in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The films said to be shown as part of the celebrations of Abai Day on August 10 at 08:30pm and 11:00pm include Songs of Abai by Grigori Roshal and Yefim Aron based on Auezov’s book the Path of Abai as well as the Kazakh-French feature film Abai by Ardak Amirkulov.

    Outdoor screenings are in line with the quarantine measures and safe for visitors.

    Almaty’s drive-in cinema sits at the Atameken exhibition center and can fit up to 200 cars.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty Abai 175 Years
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
    Huawei Vice President on unique value of Huawei Cloud for Central Asian market
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    3 Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
    4 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    5 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships