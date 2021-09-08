Almaty’s daily COVID-19 case count drops to 911

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 911 new cases of the COVID-19 virus, including 872 symptomatic and 39 asymptomatic ones, have been reported in Almaty city in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Almaty city’s health office, 521 people have been discharged from and 379 admitted to the hospitals in the city.

3,754 citizens of Almaty receive treatment for COVID-19 at the infectious diseases hospitals. 339 Almaty citizens with COVID-19 are in intensive care units, 58 on artificial lung ventilation, 137 on non-invasive artificial lung ventilation, and 168 on high flow oxygen devices.

7,735 coronavirus patients, including 7,501 with mild and moderate symptoms and 234 with no symptoms, are under home observation in the city.

As of September 7, a total of 895,959 citizens of Almaty were given the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine, and 773,814 – both jabs.

Of the total number of vaccinated people, 114,4440 are over 60.

The vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. At-risk groups, including healthcare workers, were the first to get anti-COVID vaccine. The nationwide vaccination campaign covering all eligible citizens started on April 2, 2021.