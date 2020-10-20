Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

Almaty’s chief medical officer warns upward trend in COVID-19 situation observed in October

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
20 October 2020, 12:14
Almaty’s chief medical officer warns upward trend in COVID-19 situation observed in October

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – More new COVID-19 cases have been reported recently in the city of Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the city’s Chief Medical Officer, Zhandarbek Bekshin, there has been an upward trend in the COVID-19 situation in the city in October followed after the decline in September as the number of new daily COVID-19 cases has risen to 10-12 this week.

The city has seen 12 new COVID-19 cases, including 10 local and 2 imported ones, registered in the last 24 hours.

He went on to say that 4 cases of pneumonia of unknown etiology caused by the coronavirus infection had been recorded.

He added that the daily COVID-19 growth rate stands at 0.5%, and the reproduction rate – 1.06%.


Almaty   Coronavirus   COVID-19  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires