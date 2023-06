Almaty’s airport to remain closed until Jan 9

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The Almaty International Airport has temporarily suspended operations, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The press service of the airport confirmed that it will remain closed until 9 January.

«The Almaty’s airport will suspend operations until 9 January 2022,» the press service said.

Recall that the state of emergency has been declared throughout Kazakhstan until 19 January.