    Almaty’s airport operates routinely

    19 January 2022, 10:38

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The Almaty International Airport operates routinely, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The press service of the airport said in a statement that since the state of emergency has been lifted at 00:00 am Almaty time on 19 January 2022 the Almaty International Airport begins its routine operations.

    Recall that the Almaty’s airport restored some of its operations back on 13 January 2022. Due to the state of emergency its working hours were 08:00 am – 21:00 pm.

    The Almaty International Airport was seized by terrorists during the mass riots in the city in early January, but later it was liberated.

    Earlier it was reported that public transport resumes its routine operations in Almaty starting from 19 January 2022 from 06:00 am till 23:00 pm. The Almaty underground will operate from 06:00 am till 00:00 am.

    The state of emergency and curfew were lifted in Almaty at 00:00 am on 19 January 2022. However, ‘red’ terror threat level remains in place.


