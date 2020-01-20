Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almaty’s adventure tours showcased at London exhibition

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
20 January 2020, 15:20
LONDON. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s major travel companies are taking part in the Adventure Travel Show 2020 international tourism exhibition, which is considered one of the most important events for those interested in travel experiences off the beaten track, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in the UK informs.

More than 120 leading tourist operators from around the world take part in the exhibition, offering adventure tours. Kazakh participants of the Adventure Travel Show 2020 include such major companies and tourist organisations as Visit Almaty, Sky Way LTD, Turan Asia, Trans Avia Tour and Khan Tengri.

The participation in the exhibition was organised by the Tourism Department of Almaty City with the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the United Kingdom. The aim is to promote Almaty’s tourism product on the European market, increase international tourist flows and create the image of Almaty as a city favourable for tourism and recreation.

The city was represented by a stand which reflected the Almaty brand. The guests enjoyed videos about Almaty, a special VR zone with virtual city tours, as well as national treats and advertising and information products.

The exhibition ended 19 January at Olympia London, Hammersmith Road, London W14 8UX.

Tourism   Kazakhstan and the UK  
