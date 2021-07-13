Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty region

    Almaty rgn vaccines nearly 458 thou against COVID-19 so far

    13 July 2021, 14:18

    ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM – A total of 519,145 doses of the first component of COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to Almaty region since the start of the year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    So far, 457,933 residents of Almaty region, including 11,414 civil servants, 22,862 medical workers, 37,015 teachers, 148 mass media reps, 3,381 persons with chronic diseases, and 340,412 people of other categories, have been administered the first COVID-19 vaccine component. 249,370 people have so far received the second component.

    As of July 13, Almaty region has registered 28,455 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 18,017 symptomatic ones. The COVID-19 incidence rate stands at 1,331.1 per 100 thousand people. The COVID-19 growth has risen from 0.2% to 0.3% in the past two weeks.

    Over the past day, the region has reported 86 COVID-19 cases, including 70 symptoamtc and 16 asymptomatic ones, with the growth rate of 0.3%. Of the 86, 15 have been reported in children under 14 and six in students.

    As of today, the region’s COVID-19 recoveries have totaled 26,918.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    ‘Baiterek’ Holding’s role in development of SDGs in Kazakhstan discussed at Astana Int’l Forum
    Kazakhstan attracted record $28bn in FDI in 2022
    Akmola region reports upward trend in manufacturing
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible