Almaty rgn vaccinates 115,000 against coronavirus

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
26 April 2021, 12:20
ALMATY. KAZINFORM Above 115,000 people have been already vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty region, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

115,522 were administered the first dose of the vaccine, including 18,120 health workers, 26,360 teachers, 808 students and others. 12,813 were given the second shot. Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign no side effects were reported.

There are 172 vaccination rooms in the region, 63 mobile vaccination rooms.

Almaty region remains in the 'yellow zone' in terms of spread of coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of today.


