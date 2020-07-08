Go to the main site
    Almaty rgn to increase ambulance crews

    8 July 2020, 14:00

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - The current number of ambulance crews is to be increased in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to deputy governor Batyrzhan Baizhumanov, currently 165 ambulance crews operate in the region.

    Six months of this year saw over 300 thousand calls handled by ambulance crews, which is a twofold rise compared to a given period of last year. The deputy governor has said 3 thousand ambulance calls are received each day across the region.

    The regional administration decided to increase the current number of ambulance crews to meet the considerable challenges. 100 ambulances, including 70 in leasing and 30 at the expense of the local budget, are awaited by the end of the year. First ambulances will be received next month.

    57 portable lung ventilators will be obtained at the expense of the national budget to equip ambulances.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

