    Almaty rgn sees drop in weekly growth rate of COVID-19 cases

    15 April 2021, 14:15

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The COVID-19 tally stands at 17,580 in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the sanitary epidemiological control office of Almaty region, the incidence rate of COVID-19 stands at 882.5 per 100 thousand people in the region. The COVID-19 growth rate has dropped from 1.9% to 1.7% in the past two weeks. The region has reported 220 fresh COVID-19 cases over the past day, with the growth rate of 1.3%.

    12,363 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the region, including 73 in the past 24 hours. 39 have been released from home isolation over the past day.

    Over 60,631 people have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 9,855 have received both COVID-19 vaccine doses in the region.

    125 COVID-19 vaccination sites operate throughout the region.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

