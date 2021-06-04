Almaty rgn’s COVID-19 cases up by 53

ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM – Almaty region has reported 53 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Almaty region’s coronavirus tally stands at 26,269, of which 16,455 are symptomatic. The COVID-19 incidence rate stands at 1.229.0 per 100 thousand people in the region. The COVID-19 growth rate has fallen from 0.5% to 0.3% over the past two weeks.

The weekly growth in COVID-19 cases stood at 0.4% in the region’s Balkhashsk district, 0.4% in Ili district, 0.4% in Zhambyl district, 0.5% in Kerbulaksk district, and 0.7% in Sarkansk district.

The region has registered 53 COVID-19 cases, 38 43 symptomatic and 15 asymptomatic ones, over the past day, with the growth rate of 0.2%.

COVID-19 recoveries stand at 25,228 in the region. 27 have been discharged from hospitals and 15 released from home isolation in the region in the past 24 hours.

226,973 Almaty region residents have so far received the first component of COVID-19 vaccines and 135,291 - both components. Among vaccinated are 9,369 civil servants, 20,140 health workers, 31,263 teachers, 106 mass media workers, 1,257 persons with chronic diseases such as diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cardiovascular diseases, and 131,975 people of other groups.