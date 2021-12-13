Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almaty rgn rolls out 2nd doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Adlet Seilkhanov
13 December 2021, 11:45
Almaty rgn rolls out 2nd doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM – Almaty region started giving the second dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to pregnant and nursing women, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the sanitary epidemiological control department of Almaty region, as of today, Pfizer vaccine has been given to 14,748 people in the region, including 12,090 teens aged from 12 to 18, 752 pregnant women, and 1,906 nursing mothers,

The region began vaccinating to pregnant, nursing women, and teens with the second dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine 21 days after receiving the first dose.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstan authorized Pfizer vaccine use in teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers. Kazakhstan began vaccinating with Pfizer on 15 November 2021.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.


