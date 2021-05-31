Almaty rgn reports new daily COVID-19 cases

ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM - The region has reported 89 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 62 symptomatic and 27 asymptomatic ones, over the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

26,038 people have so far been infected with COVID-19 in Almaty region with the COVID-19 incidence rate standing at 1.218.4 per 100 thousand people. The COVID-19 growth rate has dropped from 0.5% to 0.4% over the past two weeks.

The region’s Balkhash district has reported a 0.8% growth in weekly COVID-19 cases, Ili – 0.6%, Zhambyl – 0.5%, Kerbulaksk – 0.5%, Sarkansk – 1.0%.

As of May 30, a total of 24,993 people have recovered from the COVID-19 virus in the region. 16 have been discharged from hospitals and 30 have been released from home isolation in the past 24 hours

One component of COVID-19 vaccines have been given to 219,834 people, including 9,190 civil servants, 19,963 health workers, 30,843 teachers, 19,695 personnel of the Emergency Situations, Internal Affairs Ministries’ services, the National Security Committee’s defense service, and 126,329 people of other groups.

Both components of COVID-19 vaccines have so far been administered to 127,740 people in the region. No complications after inoculation have been reported in the region since the start of the vaccination drive.



