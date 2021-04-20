Almaty rgn reports new COVID-19 cases

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 285 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in the region in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 18,840, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Almaty region’s sanitary and epidemiological control department said that the incidence rate of COVID-19 stands at 881.4 per 100 thousand people in the region. The COVID-19 growth rate has dropped from 1.9% to 1.4% over the past two weeks. The region’s R number stands at 1.23 – the fourth highest figure across the regions.

The region has reported 285 COVID-19 cases, including 222 symptomatic and 63 asymptomatic ones, over the past day, with the growth rate of 1.5%.

As of April 20, a total of 12,889 people have recovered from the COVID-19 virus in the region. 69 residents of the region have been discharged from hospitals and 39 have been released from home isolation in the past 24 hours.

According to the department, 39.3% of the total caseload has been registered in people aged over 50, 16.2% in 20-29 year olds, 15.6% in 30-39 year olds, 14.8% in 40-49 year olds, 11.7% in 14 year olds, and 2.1% in 5-19 year olds.



