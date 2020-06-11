Go to the main site
    Almaty rgn reports new COVID-19 cases

    11 June 2020, 17:43

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Another 13 persons have been reported with the coronavirus-related symptoms in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The majority of new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Taldykorgan city, 2 more in Sarkansk district and 1 in Karasaisk district.

    According to the regional administration's press service, women and men experienced temperature up to 38.5 degree, sickness, weakness and sore throat. They all have been examined and taken to the infectious hospitals. Those who were in contact with them have been placed in quarantine. Epidemiological probe is underway.

    Almaty region's total COVID-19 cases have amounted to 470, including 309 recoveries.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

