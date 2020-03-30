Go to the main site
    Almaty rgn reports 7th coronavirus case

    30 March 2020, 13:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of 12:45 March 30, 2020 one more coronavirus infection case has been registered in Almaty bringing the country’s tally to 294, coronavirus2020.kz official website reads.

    167 out of 294 confirmed cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, 73 in Almaty, 7 in Karaganda region, 12 in Atyrau, 9 in Akmola region, 3 in Zhambyl region, 2 in Shymkent, 2 in East Kazakhstan, 7 in Almaty region, 2 in Aktobe region, 1 in North Kazakhstan, 1 in Pavlodar, 1 in Mangistau region, 5 in Kyzylorda region and 2 in West Kazakhstan.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

