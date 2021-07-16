Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almaty rgn reports 188 new daily COVID-19 cases

Adlet Seilkhanov
16 July 2021, 12:39
ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM – As of July 16, the total COVID-19 caseload stands at 28,921, of which 18,387 are symptomatic, in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Almaty region’s COVID-19 incidence rate is estimated at 1,353.1 per 100 thousand people. COVID-19 cases have grown from 0.3% to 0.4% in the past two weeks.

The most growth in COVID-19 cases over the past week has been reported in Almaty region’s Alakolsk, Balkhashsk, Yeskeldinsk, Ili, Karasai, Karatalsk, and Talgar districts.

Over the past day, the region has reported 188 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 149 symptomatic and 39 asymptomatic ones.

27,087 people have so far beaten the virus across the region. 43 people have been discharged from hospitals and 20 released from home isolation in the region.

So far, 483,345 and 263,062 residents of Almaty region have received the first and second jabs of the COVID-19 vaccines, respectively. Those vaccinated include 11,572 civil servants, 23,044 medical workers, 37,280 teachers, 188 mass media reps, 3,567 persons with chronic diseases, and 364,182 people of other categories.


