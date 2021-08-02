Almaty rgn posts over 310 new daily COVID-19 cases

ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM – As of August 2, the total COVID-19 cases stand at 32,713, of which 21,525 are symptomatic, in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Almaty region’s sanitary epidemiological control department, the COVID-19 incidence rate is estimated at 1,530.5 per 100 thousand people in the region. COVID-19 cases have risen from 0.6% to 0.9% over the past two weeks. The biggest increases in COVID-19 cases over the past week have been reported in Almaty region’s Alakolsk (2%), Balkhashsk (1.3%), Enbekshikazakh (1.3%), Ili (1.3%), Karasai (1.6%), and Sarkansk (1.1%) districts.

Over the past day, the region has reported 313 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 255 symptomatic and 58 asymptomatic ones. Of the fresh daily cases, 34 have been reported in children under 14 years old.

The region’s total number of COVID-19 recovered cases stands at 28,062. 30 patients have been discharged from hospitals and 30 released from home isolation in the region in the past 24 hours.

So far, 551,352 residents of Almaty region have received the first COVID-19 vaccine jab and 383,422 – both jabs. Those vaccinated include 11,849 civil servants, 23,338 health workers, 38,036 etachers, 196 mass media workers, 4,142 persons with chronic diseases, and 428,088 people from other fields of activity.

Notably, Almaty region is in the «red zone» for coronavirus.



