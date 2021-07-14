Almaty rgn posts over 130 daily cases of COVID-19

ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM – Almaty region has reported 134 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As of July 14, Almaty region’s coronavirus tally stands at 28,589, of which 18,122 are symptomatic. The COVID-19 incidence rate stands at 1,337.6 per 100 thousand people in the region. The COVID-19 growth rate has risen from 0.2% to 0.3% over the past two weeks.

The most growth in COVID-19 cases was reported in Almaty region’s Alakolsk, Balkhashsk, Yeskeldinsk, Ili, Karasay, Karatalksk, Raiymbek, and Talgarsk districts in the past week.

The region has registered 134 COVID-19 cases, including 105 symptomatic and 29 asymptomatic ones, over the past day, with the growth rate of 0.5%. Of the 134 daily cases, 23 have been reported in children under 14, 11 in students and four in college and university students.

Of the 134, five have been registered in Alakolsk district, three in Balkhashsk district, nine in Yenbekshikazakh district, four in Yeskeldinsk district, three in Zhambyl district, 20 in Ili, four in Karasai district, seven in Karatalsk district, two in Kerbulaksk district, one in Koksusk district, seven in Panfilovsk district, two in Raiymbek district, 30 in Talgar district, five in Uyghur district, one in the city of Kapchagay, 29 in Taldykorgan city, and two in Tekeli city.

The region’s total COVID-19 recoveries stand at 26,974. 36 people have been discharged from hospitals and 20 released from home isolation in the region in the past 24 hours.

468,455 Almaty region residents have so far received the first component of COVID-19 vaccines and 253,784 - both components. Among vaccinated are 11,481 civil servants, 22,933 health workers, 37,123 teachers, 186 mass media workers, 3,432 persons with chronic diseases such as diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cardiovascular diseases, and 350,245 people of other groups.



