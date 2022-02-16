Go to the main site
    Almaty rgn posts 84 daily cases of COVID-19

    16 February 2022, 13:23

    ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM – Almaty region has reported 84 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, including 67 symptomatic and 17 asymptomatic ones, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the sanitary epidemiological control department of Almaty region, the total number of coronavirus cases stands at 68,890, of which 52,409 are symptomatic, in the region.

    Almaty region has reported 84 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, including 67 symptomatic and 17 asymptomatic ones. Out of the 84 cases, 16 have been reported in children under 14, and 10 in schoolchildren. The COVID-19 infection growth rate has dropped from 0.4% to 0.2% over the past two weeks.

    In total, 976,942 people have been administered the first component of vaccines against COVID-19 and 885,563 both components in the region.

    The first shot of Comirnaty vaccine has been given to 77,277 teenagers, 3,724 pregnant women, and 13,181 nursing mothers. The second shot of the vaccine has been administered to 45,639 teens, 2,427 pregnant women, and 8,211 nursing mothers.

    In total, 193,696 residents of Almaty region have received a COVID-19 booster.

    Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

