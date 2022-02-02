Go to the main site
    Almaty rgn posts 273 daily cases of COVID-19

    2 February 2022, 13:12

    ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM – Almaty region has reported 273 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, including 210 symptomatic and 63 asymptomatic ones, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The weekly COVID-19 infection growth rate has dropped from 0.7% to 0.6% in Almaty region.

    According to the sanitary epidemiological control department of Almaty region, the total number of coronavirus cases stands at 65,913, of which 50,045 are symptomatic, in the region. Incidence rate per 100 thousand people stands at 3,023.6.

    Almaty region has reported 273 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, including 210 symptomatic and 63 asymptomatic ones. Out of the 273 cases, 69 have been reported in children under 14, 35 in schoolchildren, one in students, and five in teachers.

    In total, 151,935 people have been fully immunized against COVID-19 in the region. Of these, 146,556 received QazCovid-in and Sinopharm Vero Cell vaccines and 5,379 – Comirnaty vaccine.

    Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

