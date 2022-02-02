Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty region

Almaty rgn posts 273 daily cases of COVID-19

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
2 February 2022, 13:12
Almaty rgn posts 273 daily cases of COVID-19

ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM – Almaty region has reported 273 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, including 210 symptomatic and 63 asymptomatic ones, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The weekly COVID-19 infection growth rate has dropped from 0.7% to 0.6% in Almaty region.

According to the sanitary epidemiological control department of Almaty region, the total number of coronavirus cases stands at 65,913, of which 50,045 are symptomatic, in the region. Incidence rate per 100 thousand people stands at 3,023.6.

Almaty region has reported 273 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, including 210 symptomatic and 63 asymptomatic ones. Out of the 273 cases, 69 have been reported in children under 14, 35 in schoolchildren, one in students, and five in teachers.

In total, 151,935 people have been fully immunized against COVID-19 in the region. Of these, 146,556 received QazCovid-in and Sinopharm Vero Cell vaccines and 5,379 – Comirnaty vaccine.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.


Almaty region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires