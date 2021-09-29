Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almaty rgn posts 181 cases of COVID-19 in 24 hrs

Adlet Seilkhanov
29 September 2021, 16:40
ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM - Almaty region has reported a total of 50,562 cases of the coronavirus infection, 36,897 of which are symptomatic, since the start of the pandemic, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the sanitary epidemiological control department of Almaty region, 751,618 people have so far received the first COVID-19 vaccine jab and 651,406 – both jabs in the region.

The COVID-19 case growth rate has declined from 0.5% to 0.4% over the past two weeks.

The biggest increases in weekly COVID-19 cases have been seen in Alakolsk district – 0.7%, Yenbekshikazakh district – 0.6%, Yeskeldinsk district – 0.6%, Kerbulaksk district – 0.5%, Sarkansk district – 0.7%, Uyghur district – 0.6%, and Taldykorgan city – 0.5%.

Over the past day, the region has reported 181 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 153 symptomatic and 28 asymptomatic ones. Of the fresh daily cases, 28 have been reported in children under 14, and 12 in students.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.


