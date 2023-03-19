Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almaty rgn plants over 12 thou trees as part of ‘Birge taza Kazakhstan’ campaign

19 March 2023, 17:31
KONAYEV. KAZINFORM – The ‘Birge taza Kazakhstan’ campaign took place for the fifth time in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As part of the campaign, the region-wide cleaning day and planting of green areas in all districts of Almaty region and Konayev city took place.

According to the administration office of the region, over 60 thousand residents supported the campaign liquidating unauthorized landfills, cleaning recreational zones, alleys, and parks.

As part of the event, 12,648 trees were planted across the region.


