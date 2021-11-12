Go to the main site
    Almaty rgn logs 83 daily cases of COVID-19

    12 November 2021, 13:39

    ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM – Almaty region has reported 83 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As of November 12, Almaty region’s coronavirus tally stands at 56,432, 42,052 of which are symptomatic.

    Most weekly growths in COVID-19 cases have been reported in Almaty region’s Aksusk, Alakolsk, Panfilov, Sarkansk, and Uyghur districts as well as Kapshagay city.

    Over the past day, the region has reported 83 cases of the coronavirus infection. Of the fresh daily cases, 12 have been reported in children under 14, and three in students.

    As of November 12, 2021, 831,198 people (69%) have so far received the first component of COVID-19 vaccine and 755,654 - both components in Almaty region.

    Notably, the first batch of Comirnaty BioNTech/Pfizer vaccines against the coronavirus infection was delivered to the region on November 11, 2021.

    Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

